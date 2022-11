A construction employee working at 100 Market Square St., N.W., on Nov. 6 at 8:26 a.m. observed a man walking around the construction site, Vienna police said.

When the worker confronted the man, the man walked away and into a condo unit.

Vienna police officers searched the condo, located the man and arrested him.

Police transported the 26-year-old man with no fixed address to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with unlawful entry and held him without bond.