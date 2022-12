On Dec. 8, a local resident told Vienna police that on Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. he had gone to the self-checkout at CVS, 337 Maple Ave., E. The register was requesting that he insert his credit card.

It wasn’t until later that the resident found his card had been charged for his purchase and a separate purchase.

The resident believes that the customer before him scanned items and left the store without paying for them, and then the register charged his card for the transaction, police said.