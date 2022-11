An employee at the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Nov. 15 at 10:04 a.m. that a man was taking items out of the restaurant’s storage shed.

Officers located the man digging through the dumpster and found he was the same man about whom they had received other complaints regarding erratic behavior.

Police took the man into custody on an emergency-custody order and transported him to an area facility for evaluation and treatment.