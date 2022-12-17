Police: Man banned from Chick-fil-A after locking self in bathroom

An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 8:14 p.m. that a man locked himself in the restroom and was refusing to come out. Employees wanted him to leave the restaurant.

Upon interacting with the man, police detected signs of impairment and learned he was wanted on a probation violation in Fairfax County.

An employee banned the man from the restaurant. Police arrested the 50-year-old Oakton man from Fox Mill Road and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public and served him with the warrant.