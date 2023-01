An employee at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Jan. 19 at 10:13 p.m. that a man had entered the store, stolen alcohol and food, and left the store.

The employee notified the police when the man later came back into the store.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man of no fixed address and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with petty larceny.