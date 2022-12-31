Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants

A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg.

The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.

Police arrested the 37-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the warrants.