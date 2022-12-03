Police: Malicious-wounding incidents involve hands, spatula

Arlington County police reported a number of malicious-wounding incidents over the past week.

• On Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m., a verbal altercation in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard escalated when one of the parties struck the other with a spatula, causing a laceration, Arlington police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A warrant for malicious wounding was obtained for the suspect, and the investigation is continuing, police said.

• On Nov. 26 at 2:42 a.m., a verbal altercation in the 4100 block of Columbia Pike between seven individuals escalated when a group of five assaulted the other two, Arlington police said.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gray sedan.

The victims were treated on scene for injuries described as non-life-threatening, and declined transport to a local hospital.

The suspects are described as four Hispanic males and a female.

• On Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., an altercation in the 3500 block of North Valley Street turned physical when a suspect known to the victim struck him, causing him to fall to the ground, Arlington police said.

A day later, the victim sought treatment at a local hospital for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

The victim was provided with information on the process of obtaining warrants.