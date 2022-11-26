Police: Loss-prevention officer detains alleged thief

On Nov. 22 at 3:39 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said.

The suspect was confronted by loss-prevention officers, during which he attempted to push past them, police said. A brief struggle ensued until the suspect was detained by the loss-prevention officers until the arrival of police.

The suspect, 28-year-old Ryan Reid of Stafford, was arrested and charged with robbery.