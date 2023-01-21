Police: Larceny suspect attempts to flee before arrest

On Jan. 18 at 12:04 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, took merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspect, who fled on foot, police said.

Responding police officers located the suspect walking in the area, police said. The suspect refused to follow commands and fled on foot before being taken into custody, police said.

The suspect – 32-year-old Necho Taylor of the District of Columbia – Was arrested and charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.