37.1 F
Tysons
Saturday, January 21, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Larceny suspect attempts to flee before arrest
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Larceny suspect attempts to flee before arrest

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
(Arlington County government photo)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

On Jan. 18 at 12:04 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, took merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspect, who fled on foot, police said.

Responding police officers located the suspect walking in the area, police said. The suspect refused to follow commands and fled on foot before being taken into custody, police said.

The suspect – 32-year-old Necho Taylor of the District of Columbia – Was arrested and charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.

Previous article
Police: Man arrested for ambling nekkid on Wilson Blvd.
Next article
Police: Suspect implies he has weapon, gets cash
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Carjackers steal Audi after brandishing weapons

On Jan. 15 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of 23rd Street South...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.