17.3 F
Tysons
Sunday, December 25, 2022
type here...
FairfaxPolice: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
green cannabis leaves and black glass drops bottle
Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door.

When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and attempted to strike him in the head, police said.

The employee also stated that, a few days prior, the juveniles had been causing issues in the store. The employee did not wish to pursue charges at this time.

Police located the juveniles and notified their parents.

Previous article
Well done: Police remove disorderly man from burger joint
Next article
Downturn in region’s home values less than national dip
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Youths injure passerby during pellet-gun attack

On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.