Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop

An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door.

When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and attempted to strike him in the head, police said.

The employee also stated that, a few days prior, the juveniles had been causing issues in the store. The employee did not wish to pursue charges at this time.

Police located the juveniles and notified their parents.