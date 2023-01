On Jan. 21 at 8:49 p.m., a female juvenile inside a business in the unit block of North Glebe Road became involved in a verbal dispute with a group of juveniles, Arlington police said.

During that time, several members of the group physically assaulted the victim before a witness told the group to disperse.

The victim sustained minor injuries, and was treated on scene by medics.

The suspects are described as four to six black female juveniles, wearing black hoodies.