65.5 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

On Nov. 5 at 6:22 p.m., two female juveniles entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, concealed merchandise and began to leave without payment, Arlington police said.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspects, during which time one of the two suspects became hostile, displayed a taser-like device and tested it.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, and were located by responding officers who took them into custody without incident.

A petition for robbery was obtained for the first suspect. The second individual was released to a guardian.

Previous article
Police: Man trying to break up dispute gets sent to hospital
Next article
Police: Late-night armed robbery occurs on Wilson Blvd.
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDeb Kolt -

PHOTOS: O’Connell battles Paul VI in football

Two local Catholic-school football squads, Bishop O'Connell and Paul VI, squared off Nov. 4, with Paul VI winning the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.