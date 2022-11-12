Police: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt

On Nov. 5 at 6:22 p.m., two female juveniles entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, concealed merchandise and began to leave without payment, Arlington police said.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspects, during which time one of the two suspects became hostile, displayed a taser-like device and tested it.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, and were located by responding officers who took them into custody without incident.

A petition for robbery was obtained for the first suspect. The second individual was released to a guardian.