Police: Intruder shot, killed in Oakton house

An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said.

Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police found Eduardo Santos inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Fire and Rescue Department personnel pronounced Santos dead.

According to detectives, the homeowner saw Santos on his property, told him to leave and then Santos assaulted the homeowner with a stick. The homeowner attempted to retreat inside the home, but was tackled by Santos and injured in the fall.

The homeowner was able to make it into his home and retrieved a firearm. Santos entered the home with a large landscaping rock and advanced toward the homeowner, police said. Santos made it several feet into the home before he was shot. Rescue personnel took the homeowner to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate what led Santos to the home. Inside the home were two other adults and two children, but no one else was injured. Detectives do not believe there is a relationship between Santos and the home’s occupants.

After canvassing the area, detectives determined Santos was in the area Wednesday afternoon for several hours. Officers received two calls for service involving Santos acting suspiciously. On one occasion, officers found him, but could not establish any crime. Santos refused to speak to police and walked away from the area. During the second incident, police did not find Santos.