Police: Home-mover arrested for allegedly pilfering cash

Sunday, December 25, 2022
FairfaxPolice: Home-mover arrested for allegedly pilfering cash
Updated:

Photo by Tobias Tullius on Unsplash

A resident of the 1000 block of Lynn Street, S.W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m. that there were movers inside his home packing up his belongings.

The resident noticed that U.S. currency was missing from his fireplace mantel and he began reviewing his security camera.

The video allegedly showed one of the movers taking the currency, police said.

Police arrested the mover, a 19-year-old Springfield man, and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with petty larceny.

