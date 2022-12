On Dec. 12 at 9:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of 24th Street South for a late report of suspicious circumstances, Arlington police said.

According to police, a residential-maintenance crew had responded to a service request on Dec. 10, and observed a bullet hole inside the apartment.

Responding officers discovered evidence of a firearm being discharged. No injuries were reported.

Investigation is continuing.