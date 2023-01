On Jan. 11 at 4:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Edison Street for a report of an individual refusing to leave a home, Arlington police said.

According to police, when the victim asked the suspect (who was known to him) to leave, the suspect refused. The victim then left the home and called police.

The suspect – 34-year-old Matthew Saunders of Woodbridge – was arrested and charged with burglary, indecent exposure, possession of Schedule I/II substances and trespassing.