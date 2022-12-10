33.7 F
ArlingtonPolice: Fracas over phone leads to malicious-wounding charge
Police: Fracas over phone leads to malicious-wounding charge

(Arlington County government photo)

On Dec. 2 at 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 1100 block of Arlington Boulevard, Arlington police said.

Investigation determined that an individual known to the victim came to his apartment, then a verbal dispute over a missing phone occurred. According to police, the suspect then entered the victim’s residence and allegedly stole the victim’s electronics.

The victim then went to the suspect’s apartment in an effort to locate the missing phone. While inside the apartment, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife, causing lacerations, police said.

The victim subsequently was able to exit the apartment and seek assistance.

The suspect – 48-year-old Diyancy Seabrook of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, abduction and grand larceny.

