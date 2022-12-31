50.5 F
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice

(Arlington County government photo)

On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said.

The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone out of his hand, police said. The four suspects the assaulted the employee before leaving.

The suspects then re-entered the store, at which time the first suspect threw a stone toward the employee while another suspect assaulted him before then group fled again, police said.

All four suspects are described as black females. The victim sustained injuries but did not require the treatment of medics, police said.

Police: As suspects surround vehicle, driver flees

On Dec. 27 at 12:28 a.m., an individual exited a business in the 3100 block of 10th Street North...
