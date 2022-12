A motorist was pulling forward from a space in a parking lot at 147 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 1 at 10:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the building, Vienna police said.

The motorist fled from the scene, but police located him at his residence.

The elderly driver reported he had suffered a medical emergency during the accident and needed to get home to get his medication, police said.