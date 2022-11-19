Police: Drunk driver nearly hits cruiser in Vienna

A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and upon interacting with the driver detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the man after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.

After the driver provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took the 46-year-old Oakton man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.