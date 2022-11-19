30.7 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...
FairfaxPolice: Drunk driver nearly hits cruiser in Vienna
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Drunk driver nearly hits cruiser in Vienna

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
person showing handcuff
Photo by niu niu on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and upon interacting with the driver detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the man after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.

After the driver provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took the 46-year-old Oakton man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Previous article
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker’s death
Next article
Police: Mother, daughter charged after boozy underage party
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges

On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.