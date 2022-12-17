28.5 F
ArlingtonPolice: Drunk assaults ART bus, officer
Police: Drunk assaults ART bus, officer

(Arlington County government photo)

On Dec. 14 at 2:15 p.m., an Arlington Transit bus was slowing to a stop at Columbia Pike and South Dinwiddie Street when an individual approached and kicked the door, causing a glass panel to shatter, Arlington police said.

Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody, police said. While conducting the investigation, the suspect twice kicked an officer, police said.

The suspect – 31-year-old Yohana Gebremeskel of Arlington – was arrested and charged with assault on police, destruction of property and public intoxication. He was held without bond.

