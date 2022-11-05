62.3 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...
FairfaxPolice: Driver refuses to stop, garners eluding, DWI charges
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Driver refuses to stop, garners eluding, DWI charges

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A Vienna police officer on Oct. 29 at 11:14 p.m. observed a driver make several traffic violations in the 1000 block of Rachel Lane, S.W., and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and continued driving to his home on Rachel Lane, S.W., police said.

Once the driver stopped, police arrested him.

Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment.

Sponsored

Police transported the 55-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with eluding police, driving while intoxicated and driving on a revoked license (DWI-related).

Previous article
Reckless-driving charge levied after car hits tree in Vienna
Next article
Manassas man picks up DUI, obstruction charges in Vienna
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Attempted theft of sunglasses escalates into assault by mob

On Oct. 28 at 4:21 p.m., a loss-prevention officer at a store in the 1200 block of South Hayes...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.