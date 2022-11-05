Police: Driver refuses to stop, garners eluding, DWI charges

A Vienna police officer on Oct. 29 at 11:14 p.m. observed a driver make several traffic violations in the 1000 block of Rachel Lane, S.W., and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and continued driving to his home on Rachel Lane, S.W., police said.

Once the driver stopped, police arrested him.

Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment.

Police transported the 55-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with eluding police, driving while intoxicated and driving on a revoked license (DWI-related).