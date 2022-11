A Vienna police officer on Oct. 31 at 1:33 a.m. observed a driver commit several traffic violations, and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, W.

According to police, the driver just had struck two vehicles in the 600 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E.

Police cited the man for reckless driving and escorted him to an area hospital, where he was admitted for evaluation.