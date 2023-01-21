Police: Driver arrested on DWI charge

A Vienna police officer responded Jan. 16 at 12:21 a.m. to the report of a single-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E.

Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment.

The driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests and police arrested him.

After the driver provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took the 24-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.