37.1 F
Tysons
Saturday, January 21, 2023
type here...
FairfaxPolice: Driver arrested on DWI charge
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Driver arrested on DWI charge

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A Vienna police officer responded Jan. 16 at 12:21 a.m. to the report of a single-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E.

Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment.

The driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests and police arrested him.

After the driver provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took the 24-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Previous article
National home sales to decline in 2023; Atlanta to be the hottest market
Next article
Police: After committing traffic infractions, driver arrested for DWI
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Carjackers steal Audi after brandishing weapons

On Jan. 15 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of 23rd Street South...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.