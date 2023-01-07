Police detail trio of brandishing incidents

Arlington police reported a number of brandishing incidents in recent days.

• On Dec. 31 at 3:22 p.m., police followed up on a previous report by a victim, who reported that he and another man became engaged in a dispute in the 3100 block of Langston Boulevard, Arlington police said.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident, the reporting party stated.

The victim was able to leave the scene and contact police. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, with black-and-gray, neck-length hair and wearing a black coat.

• On Jan. 3 at 3:33 p.m., an individual at Fairfax Drive and 15th Street North reported observing a man exit a vehicle and brandish a firearm, Arlington police said.

The suspect is described as a black male; the vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.

• On Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched the the area of South Harrison Street at 8th Street South for a report of an abduction, Arlington police said.

Police determined that no abduction took place, but investigation revealed the during a verbal dispute, one of the individuals allegedly brandished a firearm before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect in the 1000 block of South Edgewood Street, but he ran before ultimately being detained, police said. A firearm and narcotics were found during a search, police said.

The suspect – 18-year-old Taurian Anderson of Arlington – was arrested and charged with brandishing, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.