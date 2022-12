An employee at Hunan Delight Restaurant 276 Cedar Lane, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 15 at 5:58 p.m., a DoorDash driver came into the restaurant to pick up an order for delivery.

There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, and the staff was in the back kitchen.

The driver took his delivery order, then allegedly took a cash tip left by a previous customer and stole the tip jar, police said.

The man left the area in a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.