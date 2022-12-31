50.5 F
Police: Deadly crash appears due to medical emergency
Updated:

Police: Deadly crash appears due to medical emergency

(Arlington County government photo)

Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation in the wake of an incident that occurred on Dec. 23 at about 2:12 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Harrison Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Langston Boulevard when he suffered an apparent medical emergency before crossing into the westbound lanes of traffic and striking the other vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle, an 84-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or e-mail acpdtipline@arlingtonva.us. Information also can be reported anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.

