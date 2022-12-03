50.1 F
Police: D.C. man dies in Beltway collision

blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A 71-year-old District of Columbia man died Dec. 1 following a five-vehicle crash on the northbound main lanes of Interstate 495 near the Dulles Toll Road exit in Tysons, Virginia State Police said.

State police responded to the accident at 6:52 a.m. The victim, Robert A. Blakely, was ejected from his 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck and died at the scene, police said.

Only one other person, a passenger in another vehicle, was injured in the multi-vehicle crash. Rescue personnel treated that person for minor injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Team of the Virginia State Police’s Fairfax Division responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending, police said.

