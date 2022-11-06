71.2 F
Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun
Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun

black semi automatic pistol on black textile
Photo by Thomas Def on Unsplash

On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said.

The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise.

As the suspect fled in a vehicle, it struck a parked vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a slim build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a black mask at the time of the incident.

