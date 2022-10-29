Police: Customer leaves behind clothing, electronics … twice

An employee at Foster’s Grille, 138-A Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Oct. 18 at 10:29 a.m. that a customer had left some clothing items, a laptop, iPhone and an iPad at the restaurant.

A responding officer collected the items, located their owner and returned the property to him.

Later that day, a Vienna coffee shop in town called police and stated a customer had left clothing and iPad underneath his car at the business and driven off. The items were the same as the ones returned earlier in the day, police said.

Police again contacted the person to pick up the items and he stated he did not want them, officials said.