Police contend with number of robbery incidents

Arlington police have reported a number of robberies across the community in recent days.

• On Dec. 4 at 11:24 p.m., an individual was walking at North Thomas Street and 2nd Road North when two men approached, Arlington police said.

One of the individuals confronted the victim and stole cash and personal property before the two men fled, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as black males, 5’11”, with medium builds. One had facial hair.

• On Dec. 5 at 11:08 p.m., a man approached another man inside a business in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike as asked for money, Arlington police said.

Sponsored

When the victim refused, a verbal dispute ensued and the suspect exited the business, police said, then reapproached the victim outside multiple times before stealing the victim’s wallet and fleeing.

The victim sustained injuries described as minor, and declined medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40 years old.

• On Dec. 7 at 12:32 a.m., a man was walking in the 200 block of North Glebe Road when a man approached him and asked for money, Arlington police said.

When the victim declined, the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and attempted to grab him, police said.

The victim then struck the suspect and escaped, while the suspect fled before the arrival of officers, police said.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 5’11”, with a skinny build and wearing a red hat.