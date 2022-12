A motorist was stopped at the traffic light on eastbound Courthouse Road, S.W., on Nov. 21 at 4:57 p.m. when a another motorist traveling southbound on Nutley Street at a high rate of speed lost control of that vehicle and skidded into the driver’s side of the stopped vehicle, causing it to flip on its side, Vienna police said.

Police issued the driver of the striking vehicle a summons charging reckless driving.