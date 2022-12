On Dec. 1 at 10:50 p.m., a woman was inside her home in the 1400 block of 12th Street North when she looked outside her window and observed a man masturbating, Arlington police said.

The victim motioned for the suspect to leave, and he fled the scene on foot.

Responding officers canvassed the area, but did not locate the suspect, who is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, heavyset.