Police: Carjacking attempts yield mixed results

Arlington County police reported several carjacking incidents over the past week.

• On Nov. 26 at 6:37 p.m., a woman exited her parked vehicle in the 1700 block of North Uhle Street when an individual approached, opened the door and ordered her to exit, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the vehicle, which the suspect entered, but because the victim still had the keys the suspect then exited the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, the same suspect approached an individual who had just parked in the 2100 block of Key Boulevard, grabbed the victim’s arm and demanded her keys, police said. When the victim refused, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and no items were reported stolen.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 years old, 5’6” with a skinny build.

• On Nov. 27 at 10:53 a.m., a man was sitting in his parked vehicle at North Oakland Street at Wilson Boulevard when a man approached, opened the driver’s-side door, grabbed the victim’s arm and told him to get out of the vehicle, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.

A responding officer observed the vehicle in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Washington Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going. The pursuit was stopped after the suspect entered the District of Columbia on Interstate 395.

The vehicle later was recovered in the District of Columbia by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, 5’10”, with short hair.