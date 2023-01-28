Police: Carjackers take vehicle, abandon it in PG County

On Jan. 25 at 8:05 p.m., a man was inside his parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive when another vehicle, with three men inside, pulled alongside him, Arlington police said.

The first suspect displayed a firearm from within the vehicle while the second suspect approached the victim and demanded his vehicle, police said.

The victim exited the vehicle, the second suspect entered it and drove off, with the other suspects following in their vehicle.

The vehicle later was recovered in Prince George’s County.

The suspect that took the vehicle is described as a black male, 20 years old, 6’1” to 6’3”. The other suspects are described as black males, wearing masks.