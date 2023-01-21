Police: Carjackers steal Audi after brandishing weapons

On Jan. 15 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of 23rd Street South by two individuals who reported a carjacking, Arlington police said.

According to police, the victims were at their parked vehicle when another vehicle approached and three individuals exited. One of the three brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the area in the stolen vehicle, described as a white 2019 Audi A5.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The suspects are described as younger black males.