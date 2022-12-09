Police Beat, 12/8/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

ARREST MADE IN GREEN VALLEY SHOOTING:

•• On Nov. 27 at 1:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of an individual who had come in on his own account with a gunshot wound, Arlington police said.

The individual’s injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening, police said.

According to police investigation, a dispute had occurred in the area of South Monroe Street and South Lowell Street in the Green Valley neighborhood. During the incident, the suspect allegedly discharged the weapon, injuring the victim.

Officers identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest, taking him into custody in the 1200 block of South Courthouse Road without incident.

The suspect – 40-year-old Kareem Parker of Arlington – has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and use of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bond.

CARJACKING:

•• On Nov. 26 at 6:37 p.m., a woman exited her parked vehicle in the 1700 block of North Uhle Street when an individual approached, opened the door and ordered her to exit, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the vehicle, which the suspect entered, but because the victim still had the keys the suspect then exited the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, the same suspect approached an individual who had just parked in the 2100 block of Key Boulevard, grabbed the victim’s arm and demanded her keys, police said. When the victim refused, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and no items were reported stolen.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 years old, 5’6” with a skinny build.

•• On Nov. 27 at 10:53 a.m., a man was sitting in his parked vehicle at North Oakland Street at Wilson Boulevard when a man approached, opened the driver’s-side door, grabbed the victim’s arm and told him to get out of the vehicle, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.

A responding officer observed the vehicle in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Washington Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going. The pursuit was stopped after the suspect entered the District of Columbia on Interstate 395.

The vehicle later was recovered in the District of Columbia by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, 5’10”, with short hair.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m., a verbal altercation in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard escalated when one of the parties struck the other with a spatula, causing a laceration, Arlington police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A warrant for malicious wounding was obtained for the suspect, and the investigation is continuing, police said.

•• On Nov. 26 at 2:42 a.m., a verbal altercation in the 4100 block of Columbia Pike between seven individuals escalated when a group of five assaulted the other two, Arlington police said.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gray sedan.

The victims were treated on scene for injuries described as non-life-threatening, and declined transport to a local hospital.

The suspects are described as four Hispanic males and a female.

•• On Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., an altercation in the 3500 block of North Valley Street turned physical when a suspect known to the victim struck him, causing him to fall to the ground, Arlington police said.

A day later, the victim sought treatment at a local hospital for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

The victim was provided with information on the process of obtaining warrants.

ARMED ROBBERY:

•• On Nov. 25 at 4:36 a.m., an individual was walking in the area of 7th Street South and South Walter Reed Drive when two individuals approached, threatened him with what he thought was a firearm and demanded his personal belongings.

The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet and phone.

The suspects are described as a black male and a male of unknown race.

•• On Nov. 28 at 7:16 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway, brandished a weapon, demanded money and, after receiving it, fled the scene, Arlington police said.

Responding officers established a perimeter, receiving assistance from a U.S. Park Police helicopter. The suspect was taken into custody near East Potomac Park.

During a search of the individual, a BB gun was recovered, police said.

The suspect – 31-year-old Mark Moore of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged by Arlington police with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while the active subject of a protective order.

U.S. Park Police held the suspect on other charges related to the incident, Arlington police said.

BRANDISHING:

•• On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the highway and contacted police. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified and a warrant for brandishing was obtained, police said. The investigation is continuing.

•• On Nov. 26 at 8:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of a person with a gun, Arlington police said.

According to police, the suspect was holding a weapon outside a business when he became involved in a verbal dispute with two individuals.

Responding officers located the male suspect in the area and detained him without incident, police said.

No firearm was located on the suspect.

Prosecution was not desired by either of the reporting parties, and the individual was released on scene.

•• On Nov. 29 at 2:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Langston Boulevard for a later report of a brandishing, Arlington police said.

Investigation determined that two individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute that escalated when one suspect displayed a firearm and threatened the other, police said. The victim then went to the county police headquarters to report the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20s, 5’10” or 5’11”, with a thin build, black hair and wearing glasses.

•• On Nov. 30 at 2:26 a.m., officers responding to an incident in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue made contact with the victim, who was no longer on the scene, and determined that the victim and a suspect had been involved in a verbal dispute which escalated when the suspect allegedly made threatening statements and brandished a firearm, Arlington police said.

The victim was able to leave the scene safely; no injuries were reported.

The victim was provided with information about the process of obtaining warrants.

•• On Dec. 1 at 3:04 a.m., a man entered a store in the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard and became engaged in a dispute with a clerk after being told he could not purchase alcohol after midnight, Arlington police said.

During the incident, the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in the waistband before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male.

•• On Dec. 1 at 3:14 p.m., two individuals entered a store in the 1100 block of South Hayes and took merchandise without paying, Arlington police said.

A store employee followed the suspects into a parking area, where they entered a vehicle driven by a third individual. One of the suspects then rolled down a window and displayed a firearm before the suspects fled.

The suspects are described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, and a light-skinned black male, approximately 5’10”. The vehicle is described as a black pickup truck with heavily tinted windows.

SEXUAL BATTERY:

•• On Nov. 28 at 10:38 p.m., a woman was walking in the 1300 block of North Troy Street when a man approached her from behind, lifted her jackey and touched her inappropriately, Arlington police said.

The suspect fled when the victim screamed.

The suspect is described as a younger male, 5’6” or 5’7”, with a skinny build.

PEEPING:

•• On Nov. 30 at 10:23 p.m., a woman was in her home in the 5800 block of 27th Street North when she observed a man in the rear yard looking into the home through a glass door, Arlington police said.

The victim yelled, causing the suspect to flee, police said.

There is no suspect description.

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

•• On Dec. 1 at 10:50 p.m., a woman was inside her home in the 1400 block of 12th Street North when she looked outside her window and observed a man masturbating, Arlington police said.

The victim motioned for the suspect to leave, and he fled the scene on foot.

Responding officers canvassed the area, but did not locate the suspect, who is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, heavyset.

GRAND LARCENY AUTO:

•• Between Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 7:45 a.m., five vehicles were reported stolen in relative proximity to one another, while another was rummaged through with cash and sunglasses stolen, Arlington police said.

The incidents occurred in the 5300 block of 27th Street North, the 5000 block of 36th Street North, the 2300 block of North Nottingham Street, the 6000 block of 27th Street North and the 6000 block of 28th Street North.

Vehicles that were taken included a 2017 Toyota Rav4; 2020 Kia Telluride; 2021 Range Rover Sport; and 2017 Honda Odyssey. (No description was provided for the fifth.) All vehicles had Virginia license places except for the Rav4, which was licensed in Massachusetts.

BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:

•• On Nov. 24 at 3:26 a.m., a commercial building in the 1300 block of North Courthouse Road was entered, Arlington police said.

According to police, the suspect then discharged a fire extinguisher in an area of the building under construction, then pulled the fire alarm before fleeing on foot.

No items were reported stolen or damaged.

The suspect is described as a black male, with an athletic build and short black hair.

•• Sometime between Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:50 a.m., someone forced entry into an office in the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard and rummaged through items while vandalizing the property with graffiti and ink, Arlington police said.

No items were reported stolen.

•• On Nov. 26 at 8:19 p.m., an officer in the area of the 1600 block of Wilson Boulevard heard what appeared to be yelling and observed two male youths enter a nearby school, Arlington police said.

Upon observing the officer, the youths exited the school and fled the scene on foot.

Additional units responded and conducted a search of the scene, but the subjects were not located. No items were reported damaged or stolen.

The suspects are described as a white male and Hispanic male.

•• On Nov. 27 at 4:08 a.m., an individual or individuals entered a home in the 1200 block of 20th Street South, stole keys to a vehicle, then rummaged through two vehicles parked in front of the home and stole gym bags containing sporting equipment and clothing.

•• On Nov. 29 between 4:15 and 4:45 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 5100 block of Langston Boulevard and stole cash, a watch and checks.

There were no signs of forced entry.

The suspect is described as a male of unknown race, 5’10” to 6’2”, 160 to 180 pounds.

•• On Dec. 1 at 11:14 a.m., an individual entered a garage in the 5800 block of 27th Street North, rummaged through two vehicles and stole cash.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:

•• Sometime between Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. and Nov. 24 at noon, someone damaged a fence at a home in the 3500 block of 13th Street North, then damaged property in the rear yard.

No items were reported taken, but a phone not belonging to the homeowners was located on the scene.