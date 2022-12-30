Police Beat, 12/29/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Dec. 19 at 1:28 p.m., a woman was with a man known to her inside a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when the man physically assaulted her, Arlington police said.

Later in the day, a woman arrived at the residence and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene with the initial suspect in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Warrants were obtained for the male suspect, and the investigation continues, police said.

ROBBERY:

•• On Dec. 21 at 10:06 p.m., two men entered a business in the 300 block of 23rd Street South, with one of the men requesting assistance from a clerk while the second began placing items into a basket, Arlington police said.

At some point, one of the suspects verbally threatened the employee, and both suspects fled with merchandise.

The suspects are described as black males, one 40 to 50 years old, 6’2” or 6’3”, 220 to 240 pounds, with short, salt-and-pepper hair, the second 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” to 5 feet tall, with an average build, wearing a black beanie. Both were wearing facemasks.

ABDUCTION:

•• On Dec. 16 at 5:45 p.m., a man and a woman were engaged in a verbal dispute in a home in the 4200 block of Campbell Avenue which escalated, at which time the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and prevented her from leaving the home and contacting police, Arlington police said.

The victim subsequently was able to leave and contact police.

The suspect – 29-year-old Fernando Martinez Tellez of Arlington – was arrested and charged with abduction, assault-and-battery and preventing an emergency call.

The victim sustained injuries that were described as minor.

ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:

•• On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the area of North George Mason Drive and Langston Boulevard, striking at least one individual, Arlington police said.

The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

At least three juveniles were in the vehicle, described as a black SUV.

PEEPING:

•• On Dec. 22 at 6:53 p.m., several individuals were inside their apartment in the 1700 block of North Troy Street when they observed a man looking through a window, Arlington police said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and responding officers canvassed the area, yielding negative results.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered occupants of an additional residential unit in the building had observed an individual matching the suspect’s description peeping into their residence the week prior, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” or 5’8”, with a slim build.

GRAND LARCENY/AUTO TAMPERING:

•• Sometime between Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4:23 a.m., two suspects broke the rear windows, tampered with the ignitions and stole two vehicles, one in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard and the other in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street, Arlington police said.

The suspects also attempted to steal a third vehicle in the 3000 block of Spout Run Parkway.

The two stolen vehicles were subsequently located and recovered in Alexandria. Nothing was reported taken from them.

The suspects are described as black males who were wearing facial coverings.

•• On Dec. 19 at 6:42 a.m., an individual was making a delivery in the 5600 block of 8th Street North when she observed a vehicle pull up next to her vehicle, Arlington police said.

The male suspect exited the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle, but was confronted by the victim and fled from the scene in the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black mask and black jacket.

During the course of the investigation, two vehicles with keys inside were determined to have been stolen from the 1000 block of North Liberty Street. The vehicles – a 2022 white Toyota Prius and a 2017 silver Ford Explorer – had their keys inside at the time of the incident, police said.

•• On Dec. 21 at 8:55 a.m., an individual in the 2100 block of Westmoreland Street found the door to a vehicle ajar, the vehicle rummaged through and personal items stolen, Arlington police said.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that eight additional nearby vehicles had been rummaged through and a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan had been stolen.

There is no suspect description, police said.

BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:

•• Sometime between Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 1:45 p.m., a home in the 3300 block of North Abingdon Street was burglarized, Arlington police said.

The suspect or suspects rummaged through multiple rooms and stole personal items, jewelry and clothing, police said.

•• On Dec. 16 at 9:34 p.m., two men attempted to gain entry to a closed business in the 2600 block of Wilson Boulevard, Arlington police said.

The suspects were unsuccessful and fled on foot after the business’s alarm activated.

Responding officers conducted a search of the business and surrounding area but did not turn up the suspects, who are described only as males wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

•• On Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., a woman entered an occupied apartment in the 2500 block of Clarendon Boulevard through an unsecured door, and was confronted by the residents before leaving, Arlington police said.

The next morning, the victims noticed that a wallet had been stolen and fraudulent activity was reported.

The suspect is described as a black female, about 25 years old, with a thin build.

•• On Dec. 17 at 9:09 p.m., Arlington police were dispatched to the 3400 block of 13th Street North for a report of a large group of juveniles entering a vacant property.

As officers arrived on the scene, they observed numerous juveniles running from the area. Three were detained by police, but subsequently were released.

No items were reported stolen or damage. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

•• On Dec. 18 in the early-morning hours, two individuals entered a home in the 1800 block of North Lynn Street, rummaged through items and stole electronics, personal items, credit cards and cash, Arlington police said.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 6’4”, heavyset and with short dreadlocks. The second suspect is described as a black male with light skin, 6 feet tall with a thin build.

•• On Dec. 21 at 2:25 p.m., a man opened the door of a home in the 1100 block of North Ivanhoe Street, stepped inside and asked for money, Arlington police said.

When the resident asked the suspect to leave, he departed the home but remained on the property, where he was taken into custody by responding officers.

The suspect – 37-year-old Michael Clayton of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and drunk in public.

•• On Dec. 21 at 2:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of Arlington Boulevard reported observing an unsecured door in a vacant property.

Responding officers conducted a search of the room. They located no one inside, but observed personal belongings.

•• On Dec. 22 at 12:32 p.m., an individual reported to police observing a room in a vacant property in the 1600 block of Arlington Boulevard possibly being occupied.

Arriving officers located two individuals inside the building, and took them into custody. No other individuals were found, but there were personal items that appeared to have been left behind.

The suspects – 48-year-old Joseph Lucia and 40-year-old Michelle Griffin, each of no fixed address – were arrested and charged with unlawful entry.