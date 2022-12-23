Police Beat, 12/22/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

ASSAULT ON POLICE:

•• On Dec. 14 at 2:15 p.m., an Arlington Transit bus was slowing to a stop at Columbia Pike and South Dinwiddie Street when an individual approached and kicked the door, causing a glass panel to shatter, Arlington police said.

Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody, police said. While conducting the investigation, the suspect twice kicked an officer, police said.

The suspect – 31-year-old Yohana Gebremeskel of Arlington – was arrested and charged with assault on police, destruction of property and public intoxication. He was held without bond.

ROBBERY:

•• On Dec. 11 at 3:38 p.m., four individuals approached two men in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and inquired about purchasing sneakers from one of the individuals, Arlington police said.

The individual declined, and the groups separated, but later, the suspects re-approached the victims and demanded their property, police said. During the incident, two of the suspects lifted their shirts to display firearms in their waistbands, police said.

The suspects then stole sneakers, headphones and a wallet containing cash, a bank card and personal items. They then fled.

Responding officers established a perimeter but did not local the suspects, described as four black males in their late teens to early 20s.

No injuries were reported.

•• On Dec. 12 at 6:23 p.m., two suspects entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, where one concealed merchandise and both then exited without paying, Arlington police said.

Two employees then confronted the first suspect and a struggle ensued, at which time the employees were pushed by the second suspect police said.

The suspects then fled.

The second suspect was detained and released on scene pending further investigation. The first suspect, who was not found, is described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s.

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM:

•• On Dec. 12 at 9:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of 24th Street South for a late report of suspicious circumstances, Arlington police said.

According to police, a residential-maintenance crew had responded to a service request on Dec. 10, and observed a bullet hole inside the apartment.

Responding officers discovered evidence of a firearm being discharged. No injuries were reported.

Investigation is continuing.

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

•• On Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m., four juveniles were walking in the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard when they heard banging and observed a man in the window of a nearby residence, allegedly exposing himself, Arlington police said.

One of the victims reported the incident to police about an hour later.

The suspect is described as a white male, older and heavyset.

BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:

•• On Dec. 9 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., a home in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive was burglarized.

According to police, multiple credit cards were stolen, and fraudulent transactions were then reported on them. Nothing else was reported stolen, and no damage was reported.

The suspect is described as a black male with medium build.

•• Sometime between Dec. 10 at 8:45 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 9 a.m., a home in the 900 block of North Stuart Street was burglarized. A wallet and purse were taken.

•• On Dec. 11 between 7 and 10 p.m., someone attempted to enter a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street. No items were reported taken.

•• On Dec. 11 at 8:12 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported at a home in the 700 block of North Edgewood Street.

Responding officers established a perimeter and took three female juveniles into custody as they exited the home.

Petitions are pending for the three juveniles.

•• Sometime between Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 10:20 a.m., a home in the 900 block of North Daniel Street was burglarized. Jewelry was taken and items were rummaged through.

•• On Dec. 13 at 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Glebe Road for a report of a robbery in progress.

According to police, the male and female suspects attempted, unsuccessfully, to force entry into a closed business, and were taken into custody by responding officers.

Minor damage was reported.

The first suspect – 61-year-old Michael Williams of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and destruction of property. The second suspect – 64-yearold Demetrias Wright of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both were held without bond.

•• On Dec. 14 at 12:07 a.m., a woman was inside her home in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road when she observed the door open and two unknown men in the doorway.

When the victim confronted the suspects, they left.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males, one heavy-set and the other 5’10” and thin.