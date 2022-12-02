Police Beat, 12/1/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

ROBBERY:

•• On Nov. 19 at 3:10 a.m., two individuals entered a business in the 5700 block of Langston Boulevard, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the employee, Arlington police said.

The suspects stole a cash drawer and fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as males of unknown race.

•• On Dec. 19 at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Crystal Drive for a report of a robbery by force, Arlington police said.

According to police, two men entered the business and removed a cash drawer. When an employee confronted them, a struggle ensued and the suspects struck the victim before fleeing on foot with the cash drawer.

The victim declined medical treatment.

The suspects are described as black males, wearing all-black clothing.

•• On Nov. 22 at 3:39 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said.

The suspect was confronted by loss-prevention officers, during which he attempted to push past them, police said. A brief struggle ensued until the suspect was detained by the loss-prevention officers until the arrival of police.

The suspect, 28-year-old Ryan Reid of Stafford, was arrested and charged with robbery.

ASSAULT:

•• On Nov. 20 at 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Adams Street for a report of a burglary and assault, Arlington police said.

According to police, a male victim and two female witnesses were inside a residence when three men known to them made entry and assaulted the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigation is continuing, police said.

The victim sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.

BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:

•• Sometime between Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 7 a.m., a building under construction in the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road was entered and building materials were taken.

There also was minor property damage reported.