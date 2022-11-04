Police Beat, 11/3/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

ARREST MADE AFTER MORE THAN 85 VEHICLES TARGETED BY BB-GUN ASSAILANT:

•• Arlington police on Oct. 27 arrested a suspect in connection with a week-long series of BB-gun assaults on vehicles throughout the county.

More than 85 vehicles were damaged Oct. 20-27 across the county by vandals, according to reports issued throughout the spree.

Incidents occurred in the overnight hours of Oct. 20-21 when approximately 23 vehicles had their windows smashed. From the evening of Oct. 25 to the early morning of Oct. 27, an additional 54 vehicles had windows damaged by shots fired from a BB gun, police said. On Oct. 28, police announced that owners of another 10 vehicles had provided reports that their vehicles had been targeted.

During the investigation, crime-scene evidence was reviewed, leading police to the identification of a vehicle possibly connected with the incident, police said. On the evening of Oct. 27, an officer on patrol observed the vehicle on South Walter Reed Drive. When the vehicle turned into a business in the 200 block of South Glebe Road, officers took the suspect into custody.

A BB-gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.

The suspect – 37-year-old Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel of Capitol Heights, Md. – initially was charged with 12 counts of destruction of property, and was held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Additional charges are anticipated, police said.

Community members are being asked to review their home-surveillance equipment for any footage that might assist the investigation. Information can be reported to the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or by e-mail to acpdtipline@arlingtonva.us.

SHOTS FIRED:

•• Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Army Navy Drive on Oct. 22 at 2:41 a.m., after a group of four men had been involved in a fight inside a hotel, Arlington police said.

The suspects left the scene prior to the arrival of police; responding officers canvassed the area and determined that a shot had been fired outside the building.

Damage to an exterior ceiling was found, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as black males, 25 to 30 years old.

ROBBERY:

•• On Oct. 28 at 1:31 a.m., an individual was walking in the 3900 block of 4th Street North when he observed a man walking behind him, Arlington police said.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and a physical altercation ensued, during which time the suspect struck the victim several times before stealing his phone and fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 5’7”, with short black hair. He was wearing a red sweater and dark jeans.

LARCENY FROM AUTO:

•• During the overnight of Oct. 24-25, suspects forced entry into approximately 13 vehicles in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of 28th Street South and 2600 block of South Adams Street, Arlington police said.

The suspects damaged the driver’s-side door handle and stole airbags from the vehicles, police said.

All involved vehicles were Hondas of various years and models, Arlington police said.

BURGLARY:

•• Sometime between Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m., a home in the 4600 bloc of 13th Street North was burglarized. A backpack, electronic device and BB gun were stolen.

•• On Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., individuals inside a home in the 3800 block of 9th Road South heard a banging on the front door and observed an individual attempting to force entry.

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

•• On Oct. 25 at 3:01 a.m., an individual entered the maintenance room of a residential building in the 900 block of Taylor Street and stole cellphones and tools before fleeing in a black SUV.