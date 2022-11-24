Police Beat, 11/24/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington

WEAPONS VIOLATION:

•• On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential building in the 1700 block of North Pierce Street, Arlington police said.

As officers were responding, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call for service, reporting shots fired at the same location, police said.

According to police, an individual allegedly discharged a firearm inside a residence, causing damage. A search of the residence revealed additional property damage and flooding inside the unit, which impacted other residential units in the property, police said.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect – 40-year-old Hesham Dean of Arlington – was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property and discharging a weapon within an occupied building. He was held without bond.

ROBBERY:

•• On Nov. 10 at 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a brandishing, Arlington police said.

According to police, a man had exited a business with stolen merchandise when he was confronted by store employees, during which time he displayed a knife and threatened the employees before fleeing the immediate scene.

The suspect continued to hold the knife until he was confronted by a security officer, when he dropped it, police said.

The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot but was located in the area by responding officers and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect – 44-year-old Justin Clark of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery, disorderly conduct and possession of Schedule I/II controlled substances. He was held without bond.

•• On Nov. 11 at 6:41 a.m., a man entered a business in the 5000 block of Columbia Pike, approached a cashier, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register, Arlington police said.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is described as a black male, 5’5”.

•• On Nov. 14, a man and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute in the 1600 block of 18th Street North when the incident escalated as the suspect took the victim’s phone, Arlington police said.

The suspect briefly left the area, returning with two males, at which time the victim left the area and, at 7:52 p.m., arrived at the Arlington County Courthouse to request assistance.

No injuries were reported.

LARCENY/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:

•• On Nov. 13 at 3:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of auto larcenies taking place, Arlington police said.

Responding officers determined that the suspect or suspects allegedly had smashed the windows of three vehicles and stole airbags from two before fleeing in a vehicle.

A lookout was broadcast based on information from the reporting party, and officers located the suspect vehicle at 28th Street South and 26th Street South. Two occupants were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects – 25-year-old Yuchen Zhang and 43-year-old Asidorn Damrongchai, each of Manassas – were arrested and charged with a host of offenses, including grand larceny, tampering with auto, destruction of property, possession of burglarious tools, possession of stolen items with the intent to sell, conspiracy to commit larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a radar detector.

BURGLARY:

•• Sometime between Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. and Nov. 10 at 8 a.m., a business in the 4700 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized. Cash, alcohol and a computer tablet were taken.

•• On Nov. 10 at 8:43 p.m., an individual reported a suspect trespassing inside a secure office in the 1400 block of South Clark Street.

When the victim confronted the suspect, he fled on foot, and it later was determined that a wallet containing cash and credit cards had been taken.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10”, wearing a black mask.

•• On Nov. 14 between 4 and 11 a.m., a home in the 900 block of South Walter Reed Drive was burglarized.

There were no signs of forced entry. A wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

LARCENY FROM AUTO:

•• Between Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 17 at around 7:30 a.m., an individual or individuals forced entry into nine vehicles in the vicinity of the 2600 block of South Vance Court, Arlington police said.

Airbags were stolen from the vehicles, all of which were Hondas, police said.