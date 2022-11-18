Police Beat, 11/17/22 edition

News of the crime and punishment across Arlington.

HIGH-SCHOOL STUDENT KILLED IN VEHICULAR ACCIDENT:

•• A 17-year-old Washington-Liberty High School student was killed and another youth is facing charges in a vehicular crash that occurred not long after midnight on Nov. 11, Arlington police said.

At around 12:30 a.m., police and fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Williamsburg Boulevard in the Rock Spring neighborhood for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Sponsored

“Upon arrival, first-responders located an unoccupied SUV on fire,” Arlington police said. “The fire was quickly extinguished by the Arlington County Fire Department. The driver of the second involved vehicle, a sedan, was located unresponsive inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.”

Police said preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the sedan was attempting to make a U-turn on Old Dominion when he was struck at a high rate of speed by the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody on scene, police said, and was charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. His name was not released because of his age.

Police cited state law in declining to release the victim’s name owing to his age. School officials, however, confirmed the victim as Braylon Meade, a senior at Washington-Liberty High School.

“Braylon was a great kid to have around and an outstanding student,” W-L head football coach Josh Shapiro told the Sun Gazette. “He was one of those kids who had a lot to offer in different ways.”

SHOTS FIRED:

•• On Nov. 6 at 9:37 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Woodrow Street for a report of a shot fired, Arlington police said.

Upon arrival, police determined an individual was packaging a firearm to be transported when it discharged.

No injuries were reported. Property damage was reported as minor within the home.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Nov. 5 at 12:28 a.m., a man attempted to break up a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when a suspect allegedly struck, causing injury, Arlington police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening. The suspect was located on the scene and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect – 30-year-old Antoine Douglas of Arlington – was arrested, charged with malicious wounding and was held without bond.

ROBBERY:

•• On Nov. 5 at 6:22 p.m., two female juveniles entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, concealed merchandise and began to leave without payment, Arlington police said.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspects, during which time one of the two suspects became hostile, displayed a taser-like device and tested it.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, and were located by responding officers who took them into custody without incident.

A petition for robbery was obtained for the first suspect. The second individual was released to a guardian.

•• On Nov. 7 at 2:40 a.m., six men were exiting a convenience store in the 1600 block of Wilson Boulevard when they were approached by four men, two of whom were brandishing firearms, Arlington police said.

The suspects stole a wallet and personal property from the victims before fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries reported, and no suspect descriptions.

•• On Nov. 7 at 11:51 p.m., an individual exited a store in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard without paying for merchandise, and displaying a knife to an employee, Arlington police said.

Officers located the suspect at the East Falls Church Metro station and took him into custody.

The suspect – 29-year-old De Von Jones of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

SEXUAL BATTERY:

•• On Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., a woman was walking in the 2200 block of Fairfax Drive when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her buttocks before fleeing.

The suspect was described as a black male, in his 20s, short and with a thin build and dreadlocks.

BURGLARY:

•• On Nov. 5 at 10:52 p.m., a man was in his home in the 700 block of North Monroe Street when he heard noise coming from another room, police said.

Upon investigating, the victim observed a man attempting to gain entry through a window. When the victim yelled, the suspect fled on foot.

LARCENY FROM AUTO:

•• On Nov. 7 at 2:20 a.m., an individual reported observing two individuals wearing face coverings acting suspiciously in the 2600 block of South Cleveland Street, Arlington police said.

Responding officers canvassed the area and located six Hondas with broken windows and stolen airbags.

A search of the area did not turn up the suspects, but police did recover a backpack containing six airbags and burglarious tools.

SERIES OF EXPLOSIONS INVESTIGATED:

•• The Arlington County fire marshal and agencies at the local, state and federal levels are investigating a series of small explosions that occurred on Oct. 9, and are asking local residents with information to contact police.

At 12:45 a.m., the county fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a fire at an outdoor book-collection box (“little library”). The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident had been caused an an explosion.

While performing a canvass of the crime scene, another incident of destruction was found at Lubber Run Amphitheater, county officials said.

Investigation has included, in addition to the county police and fire departments, participation by the FBI, Virginia State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The latter agency will process the evidence, Arlington officials said.

County officials are requesting that anyone who lives in the immediate area review available home-surveillance equipment for information that might assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or e-mail fireprevention@arlingtonva.us.