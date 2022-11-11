Police Beat, 11/10/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:

•• On Oct. 29 at 5:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight at the food court of a mall in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, Arlington police said.

Responding officers separated the combatants, and no injuries were reported related to the fight. But during the course of the investigation, one of the juveniles was determined to be wanted out of the District of Columbia, and she assaulted officers as they attempted to detain her, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and petitions for assault on police were obtained.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Nov. 3 at 4:37 a.m., a man approached a woman in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said.

When the woman refused, the suspect left the area but returned and allegedly threw pieces of concrete at her, resulting in a laceration, police said. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’6”, 160 pounds, with short, curly black hair.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Oct. 29 at 8:10 p.m., a man and woman became involved in a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of 24th Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants allegedly grabbed a knife and attempted to strike another, Arlington police said.

The suspect then grabbed a second victim’s computer and threw it to the ground, causing it to break, police said.

The suspect – 22-year-old Jennyfer Orellana of Arlington – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property.

One of the victims sustained injuries described by police as minor, and did not require treatment by medics.

ASSAULT BY MOB:

•• On Oct. 28 at 4:21 p.m., a loss-prevention officer at a store in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street observed a woman allegedly conceal a pair of sunglasses, then confronted the suspect and retrieved the merchandise, Arlington police said.

A group of men who were with the female suspect then approached the loss-prevention officer and allegedly made verbal threats while at least one displayed a knife, police said. The suspects then left the scene.

Responding officers located three suspects in the area, and according to police, one of them ignored commands of officers and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. During a search of the suspects, a knife was recovered.

The first suspect – 18-year-old Aziyah Johnson of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with assault by mob and obstruction of justice. The other suspects – 19-year-old Tyron Yarborough and 18-year-old Justin Jackson, each of the District of Columbia – were arrested and charged with assault by mob.

All three were released on unsecured bonds, police said.

•• On Oct. 28 at 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stafford Street for a report of a fight during or immediately after a football game at Washington-Liberty High School.

According to police, four juvenile youths climbed a fence and entered the stadium. As they began running through the stands, the youths knocked a man to the ground twice before fleeing the area on bicycles.

The victim declined treatment from medics on the scene.

The suspects were described as males; they were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.

ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:

•• On Nov. 3 at 1:47 p.m., an individual was walking in the area of South Glebe Road at 6th Street South when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and then fled, Arlington police said.

The suspect then proceeded to the area of South Glebe Road and Columbia Pike, where he attempted to take another victim’s wallet.

Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect – 55-year-old Darryl Aughtry of Arlington – was arrested and charged with robbery and assault-and-battery.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

ROBBERY:

•• On Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m., police began receiving reports of robberies, larcenies and assaults, all taking place in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue, Arlington police said.

A lookout for the suspects was broadcast, and responding officers located them in the area of South Clark Street and 35th Street South. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, the suspects allegedly approached a number of individuals, demanding their personal property, and stole items that included a purse, credit cards and phone. In addition, two phones were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the area, and the suspects attempted to enter a parked, occupied vehicle in the 700 block of 23rd Street South, police said.

The first suspect – 25-year-old Tyrail Leonard of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petty larceny and eight counts of robbery.

The second suspect –34-year-old Delante Williams of Hyattsville – was arrested and charged with attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of credit-card theft and three counts of robbery.

•• On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said.

The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise.

As the suspect fled in a vehicle, it struck a parked vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a slim build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a black mask at the time of the incident.

•• On Nov. 3 at 7:34 p.m., a juvenile was entering a residential building in the 2200 block of Shirlington Road when he was accosted by another juvenile, who demanded his personal belongings, assaulted him and stole cash, Arlington police said.

Petitions are pending for the suspect, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries but declined treatment by medics.

DRUG DISTRIBUTION:

•• A 33-year-old Alexandria man who serves as a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer is facing numerous charges following Arlington police investigation into a drug-distribution network, Arlington police said.

Arlington police identified Eric Welch as a suspect in the investigation.

He was taken into custody on the afternoon of Oct. 28 in the 1300 block of South Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution, Arlington police said.

A search warrant subsequently was executed at Welch’s home in Alexandria, which resulted in the recovery of additional quantities of narcotics and firearms, Arlington police said.

Welch was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts) and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed. He was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

BURGLARY:

•• Sometime between Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., a home in the 2800 block of North Dinwiddie Sreet was burglarized, with multiple tools being taken.

•• On Oct. 28 between 11 a.m. and 2:39 p.m., a home in the 1300 block of South Taylor Street was entered by forcing open the front door, causing damage.

No items were reported taken.

•• On Nov. 1 at 1:30 a.m., a business in the 1500 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized.

Entry to a cash register and filing cabinets was obtained, and cash was taken.

Approximately 90 minutes later, the same suspect is believed to have entered another business in the building, removing the cash register and cash before fleeing a scene.

The suspect is described as a black male.

‘SOBERRIDE’ SERVES NEARLY 950 OVER HALLOWEEN:

•• A total of 943 individuals across the region availed themselves of free rides home over Halloween as part of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) SoberRide initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft.

“This level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing more than one potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways every 45 seconds,” said Kurt Erickson, president of the non-profit WRAP.

The effort ran from Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., and brings to nearly 83,700 free safe rides home provided through the SoberRide initiative since 1991.

The program next will be in effect for December’s holiday season and New Year’s Eve.

For information, see the Website at www.wrap.org.