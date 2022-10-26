Police Beat, 10/27/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

CARJACKING:

•• On Oct. 19 at 11:20 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Dickerson Street for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a man was delivering pizza when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a firearm and demanded his personal belongings and the keys to his vehicles.

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects are described as black males, one about 5’10”, the other 5’6” with a husky build. Each was wearing a ski mask.

The stolen vehicle was a 2005 white Toyota Prius with Virginia tags.

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

•• On Oct. 16 at 7:20 a.m., an individual was reported standing in the road in the 4000 block of Campbell Avenue, exposing himself, Arlington police said.

Arriving officers took the suspect to an area hospital for evaluation.

The suspect – 24-year-old Bobby Garner of no fixed address – was arrested, charged with indecent exposure and was released on a summons.

VEHICLE TAMPERING/LARCENY:

•• Sometime between Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 7:49 a.m., the driver’s-side windows of three vehicles were smashed in the 5000 block of South Chesterfield Road, Arlington police said.

No items were reported stolen, and no other damage was reported, police said. The vehicles were a Subaru, Honda and Chevrolet.

•• Sometime between Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 7:05 a.m., tires were stolen from three vehicles in the 1400 block of North Scott Street, Arlington police said.

No other items were reported stolen, and no additional damage was reported. The vehicles were Honda and Jeep models.

BURGLARY:

•• On Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., a witness observed two men acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a secured bike room of a residential building in the 1200 block of North Herndon Street, Arlington police said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, but were located by police based on descriptions provided by witnesses. The suspects were released from the scene; investigation continues, police said.