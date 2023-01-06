Police Beat, 1/5/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said.

Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.

Responding officers located the victim, who had received what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but the victim declined the treatment of medics.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a knit beanie, green camouflage turtleneck shirt and dark pants.

•• On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said.

The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone out of his hand, police said. The four suspects the assaulted the employee before leaving.

The suspects then re-entered the store, at which time the first suspect threw a stone toward the employee while another suspect assaulted him before then group fled again, police said.

All four suspects are described as black females. The victim sustained injuries but did not require the treatment of medics, police said.

ROBBERY:

•• On Dec. 23 at 2:25 a.m., three juveniles known to the victim approached him in the 2700 block of South Adams Street and stole cash and personal property after assaulting him, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered the cash in the area, police said.

Investigation is continuing.

•• On Dec. 23 at 8:14 p.m., Arlington police officers were dispatched to Columbia Pike for a report of a robbery.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that the victim had exited a public-transit bus along Columbia Pike when he was approached by two men who assaulted him, causing the victim to fall to the ground, police said.

The suspects then stole cash before fleeing the scene, and the victim returned to his home before contacting police.

Responding officers made contact with the victim, who was being treated for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening before transport to a local hospital. Officers were unable to determine the exact time and location of the incident.

The suspects are described as black males, 5’8” to 6 feet tall, wearing all-black clothing.

•• On Dec. 27 at 12:28 a.m., an individual exited a business in the 3100 block of 10th Street North and entered his vehicle when two suspects approached from either side, Arlington police said.

The suspect on the driver’s side implied he had a firearm, police said.

The victim exited his vehicle and fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported, no items were reported stolen and there are no suspect descriptions, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

•• On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said.

The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants down and exposing himself, police said.

The victim was able to exit the building, returning a short time later to find the suspect was no longer in the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, with a thin build and bald head.

BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:

•• Sometime between Dec. 22 at 7 a.m. and Dec. 29 at 9 a.m., an apartment in the 800 block of South Frederick Street was burglarized. Items were moved around, but nothing was reported stolen.

•• Sometime between Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 11 a.m., a home in the 1700 block of North Quebec Street was burglarized. Personal and household items were taken.

•• On Dec. 23 at 7:01 a.m., a juvenile was inside her home in the 1700 block of North Troy Street when she heard what appeared to be someone tampering with her bedroom window. The victim then observed a hand enter through the window.

The victim yelled, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

•• On Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., an apartment in the 1700 block of North Troy Street was burglarized. No items were reported taken, but items were rummaged through. There were no signs of forced entry.

•• On Dec. 26 at 10:20 a.m., an individual gained entry to a business in the 3300 block of Fairfax Drive and stole an item before exiting.

The reporting party confronted the suspect, and a verbal dispute ensued before the suspect left the scene. He was located in the area by responding officers.

The suspect – 41-year-old Terry Brown of no fixed address – was arrested, charged with burglary and unauthorized possession of credit cards, and was held without bond.

•• On Dec. 28 at 10:11 p.m., a man entered a business in the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive, forced entry to a storage room and stole merchandise.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male.

DEATH INVESTIGATION:

•• Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation in the wake of an incident that occurred on Dec. 23 at about 2:12 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Harrison Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Langston Boulevard when he suffered an apparent medical emergency before crossing into the westbound lanes of traffic and striking the other vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle, an 84-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or e-mail acpdtipline@arlingtonva.us. Information also can be reported anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.