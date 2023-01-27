Police Beat, 1/26/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

CARJACKING:

•• On Jan. 15 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of 23rd Street South by two individuals who reported a carjacking, Arlington police said.

According to police, the victims were at their parked vehicle when another vehicle approached and three individuals exited. One of the three brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the area in the stolen vehicle, described as a white 2019 Audi A5.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The suspects are described as younger black males.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING:

•• On Jan. 15 at 8:26 p.m., a man was inside a business in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard when he was approached by another man, who struck him before fleeing.

The victim was treated on scene by medics.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, in his early 20s, 5’8” to 5’10”.

ROBBERY:

•• On Jan. 14 at 5:20 p.m., a man entered a business in the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive, concealed merchandise and attempted to exit without payment, Arlington police said.

When two employees confronted the suspect, he allegedly assaulted them before fleeing the scene on foot. The merchandise was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old.

•• On Jan. 16 at 3:33 p.m., a man entered a business in the 700 block of North Glebe Road, allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to exit without payment, Arlington police said.

The suspect was confronted by loss-prevention staff, then made threatening statements before fleeing on foot, police said.

Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect – 26-year-old Johnathan Pickett of no fixed address – was arrested, charged with robbery and was held without bond.

•• On Jan. 19 at 12:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive for a report of an assault in progress, Arlington police said.

According to police, a woman entered the business, concealed merchandise and attempted to exit without payment. When an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect physically assaulted the employee, police said.

A male suspect then approached and physically assaulted the employee, then the two fled the scene, police said.

Responding officers located the suspects in the area and took them into custody.

The first suspect – 29-year-old Ashley Campbell of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with robbery. The second suspect – 37-year-old Adrian Smith of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery. Both suspects were held without bond.

•• On Jan. 19 at 12:58 p.m., two individuals were in their parked vehicle in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road when a man approached the vehicle, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash, Arlington police said.

The suspect received cash before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’9”, with a thin build.

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

•• On Jan. 15 at 7:25 a.m., a woman was inside a business in the 3800 block of Wilson Boulevard when she observed an individual outside exposing himself, Arlington police said.

The suspect is described as a black male.

•• On Jan. 16 at 6:51 a.m., an individual observed a man walking in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard without any clothing on, Arlington police said.

Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect – 27-year-old Kenyar Sheppard of no fixed address – was arrested, charged with indecent exposure and was held without bond.

GRAND LARCENY:

•• On Jan. 18 at 12:04 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, took merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspect, who fled on foot, police said.

Responding police officers located the suspect walking in the area, police said. The suspect refused to follow commands and fled on foot before being taken into custody, police said.

The suspect – 32-year-old Necho Taylor of the District of Columbia – Was arrested and charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.

BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:

•• Sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 18, an apartment in the 500 block of 14th Road South was burglarized. A firearm, electronics, cash and personal items were taken.

•• On Jan. 14 at 4:47 a.m., a vacant apartment in the 4200 block of 13th Road was entered, and property damage was caused.

The suspect – 43-year-old Dordzhi Bubeev of Arlington – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, destruction of property and public intoxication.

•• On Jan. 19 at 3:50 and 5 p.m., a home in the 5100 block of 8th Road South was burglarized.

Items were rummaged through, and cash and electronics were taken.