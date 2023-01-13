Police Beat, 1/12/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington.

SHOTS FIRED:

•• On Dec. 31 at 6:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 11th Street South after residents reported what they believed to be shots fired in or near their home, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered evidence confirming shots had been fired, and located property damage to an exterior window and interior wall of the residence and a vehicle parked outside.

No injuries were reported, and there is no suspect description, police said.

•• On Jan. 1 at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of 28th Street South for a report of shots heard, Arlington police said.

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered evidence confirming shots had been fired in the area.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

•• On Jan. 1 at 9:34 p.m., an individual returned home to the 500 block of South Veitch Street after an extended absence to note damage to a bedroom, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered evidence confirming a shot had been fired, and located property damage to a ceiling within a bedroom, police said.

There is no suspect description. No injuries were reported.

•• On Jan. 4 at 12:38 p.m., an individual was inside his home in the 100 block of South Cleveland Street when he located damage to a bedroom, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered a bullet and located property damage to a ceiling, police said. No injuries were reported.

ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:

•• On Dec. 31 at 6:12 p.m., a youth discharged a water pellet from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Crystal Drive, striking at least two victims, Arlington police said.

The victims did not require medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a black juvenile female, light-skinned and wearing her hair in a ponytail.

ROBBERY:

•• On Dec. 30 at 3:33 p.m., an individual was in a business in the 2000 block of Clarendon Boulevard when an employee observed him conceal merchandise in his clothing, Arlington police said.

The suspect attempted to leave the shop with the merchandise and was confronted by the employee. The suspect verbally threatened the employee and pushed him before leaving the scene, police said.

The suspect – 20-year-old Zephaniah Rivers of the District of Columbia – was arrested, charged with robbery and held without bond.

•• On Jan. 3 at about 3:56 p.m., a woman was walking in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street when two males approached her from behind, assaulted her and stole a bag containing a laptop, Arlington police said.

The suspects are described a black male and an Hispanic male, the latter with a beard. Both were wearing all-black clothing.

The victim declined medical treatment.

•• On Jan. 4 at 1:20 p.m., a man entered a business in the 2800 block of Columbia Pike and began concealing merchandise inside a bag, police said.

After an employee confronted the suspect, he exited the store without paying, police said.

Employees followed the suspect outside the business, during which the suspect made statements and gestures to imply he had a weapon, police said. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5” to 5’10”, thin, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

BRANDISHING:

•• On Dec. 31 at 3:22 p.m., police followed up on a previous report by a victim, who reported that he and another man became engaged in a dispute in the 3100 block of Langston Boulevard, Arlington police said.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident, the reporting party stated.

The victim was able to leave the scene and contact police. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, with black-and-gray, neck-length hair and wearing a black coat.

•• On Jan. 3 at 3:33 p.m., an individual at Fairfax Drive and 15th Street North reported observing a man exit a vehicle and brandish a firearm, Arlington police said.

The suspect is described as a black male; the vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.

•• On Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched the the area of South Harrison Street at 8th Street South for a report of an abduction, Arlington police said.

Police determined that no abduction took place, but investigation revealed the during a verbal dispute, one of the individuals allegedly brandished a firearm before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect in the 1000 block of South Edgewood Street, but he ran before ultimately being detained, police said. A firearm and narcotics were found during a search, police said.

The suspect – 18-year-old Taurian Anderson of Arlington – was arrested and charged with brandishing, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.

PEEPING:

•• On Dec. 31 at 1:13 p.m., a woman living in the 1100 block of North Taylor Street opened her blinds and observed a suspect looking through the window, Arlington police said.

The suspect then fled. He is described as a black male, 5’5”.

ELUDING:

•• On Jan. 2 at 7:55 a.m., an Arlington officer on patrol observed a wanted suspect at Columbia Pike and Washington Boulevard, and attempted a traffic stop, Arlington police said.

The suspect refused to stop, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 395 north.

The officer initiated a pursuit, but it was halted once the suspect reached the District of Columbia line.

GRAND LARCENY/AUTO TAMPERING:

•• On Dec. 31 between 12:35 a.m. and 4:35 a.m., a suspect forced entry into a secure parking lot in the 4000 block of South Four Mile Run Drive and stole a 2022 Mazda 3, gray in color and bearing Maryland license plates, Arlington police said.

Additionally, the suspect rummaged through parked vehicles, but nothing was reported stolen.

The suspect is described as a black male, with thin build.

•• On Dec. 31 between 5:45 a.m. and 9:06 a.m., approximately six vehicles in the 4000 block of North Randolph Street and the 3800 block of North Nelson Street were entered and rummaged through, Arlington police said.

Personal items, including a wallet with cash and credit cards, were taken.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, brown in color and with Virginia tags, was stolen from the vicinity.

The suspects are described as mixed-race males, wearing ski masks, gloves, dark clothing and tennis shoes.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:

•• On Dec. 31 at 9:21 p.m., a man attempted to force entry into a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street by smashing a window, but fled before the arrival of officers, Arlington police said.

On Jan. 1 at 12:02 p.m., a male suspect matching the description from the night before was observed concealing merchandise on his person, police said.

Responding officers located the suspect – 32-year-old Tajh Robinson of the District of Columbia – and arrested him on charges of destruction of property and shoplifting.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE:

•• On Jan. at 2:29 p.m., two female juveniles were walking in the area of 17th Road South and South Edgewood Street when a man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and asked if they needed a ride home, Arlington police said.

The youths continued walking, then observed the suspect exit his vehicle and begin walking in the area.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, 5’3” to 5’5”, with a mustache. He was driving a white pickup truck.

BURGLARY:

•• Sometime between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1, a home in the 2300 block of North Vermont Street was burglarized.

Electronics and personal items were taken.