Saturday, November 5, 2022
Police: Attempted theft of sunglasses escalates into assault by mob
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

On Oct. 28 at 4:21 p.m., a loss-prevention officer at a store in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street observed a woman allegedly conceal a pair of sunglasses, then confronted the suspect and retrieved the merchandise, Arlington police said.

A group of men who were with the female suspect then approached the loss-prevention officer and allegedly made verbal threats while at least one displayed a knife, police said. The suspects then left the scene.

Responding officers located three suspects in the area, and according to police, one of them ignored commands of officers and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. During a search of the suspects, a knife was recovered.

The first suspect – 18-year-old Aziyah Johnson of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with assault by mob and obstruction of justice.

The other suspects – 19-year-old Tyron Yarborough and 18-year-old Justin Jackson, each of the District of Columbia – were arrested and charged with assault by mob.

All three were released on unsecured bonds, police said.

