Police: Assaults on some woman are tied together
Police: Assaults on some woman are tied together

(Arlington County government photo)

On Dec. 19 at 1:28 p.m., a woman was with a man known to her inside a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when the man physically assaulted her, Arlington police said.

Later in the day, a woman arrived at the residence and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene with the initial suspect in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Warrants were obtained for the male suspect, and the investigation continues, police said.

Arlington

